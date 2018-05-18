Ladysmith firefighters put out hot spots after a Chevy Impala caught fire on 2nd Avenue early Friday evening. (Mike Gregory Photo)

Good Samaritan helps extinguish car fire in Ladysmith

A woman was behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala on a Ladysmith street early Friday evening when part of the engine caught fire.

A woman was behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala on a Ladysmith street early Friday evening when part of the engine caught fire.

The incident occurred on 2nd Avenue near Strathcona Road at approximately 5 p.m.

A Good Samaritan in the area at the time was able to quickly extinguish the blaze with no visible damage to the body of the car.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue responded to the scene and put out any remaining hot spots under the hood.

RCMP also closed to road for a short period of time.

No injuries were reported.

Previous story
Update: Vineyard cougar attack could be second one of the month in the area
Next story
Barriere Wellhead Protection Committee members hit the streets

Just Posted

RCMP seeking missing Campbell River woman

  • 20 hours ago

 

Crown alleges that 2016 killing happened during confrontation between man and stepson

  • 20 hours ago

 

Northern lights for sale in West Kelowna Facebook group

 

Vernon’s Connor seeks RBC title

 

Most Read