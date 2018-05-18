Good Samaritan helps extinguish car fire in Ladysmith

A woman was behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala on a Ladysmith street early Friday evening when part of the engine caught fire.

The incident occurred on 2nd Avenue near Strathcona Road at approximately 5 p.m.

A Good Samaritan in the area at the time was able to quickly extinguish the blaze with no visible damage to the body of the car.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue responded to the scene and put out any remaining hot spots under the hood.

RCMP also closed to road for a short period of time.

No injuries were reported.