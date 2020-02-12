Good job LDSS

William Konkin Elementary School hosts a monthly SOAR gathering to recognize the great work and citizenship of the wonderful students. These gatherings are attended by proud students, parents/guardians, grandparents, and educators celebrating all the positive work our learners are doing here at WKE. Each month, different students are recognized and given a personalized award. For the month of January 25 students from Grades K - 7 were recognized. (L-R) Kevin Bird, Award: In recognition of thoughtfulness and compassion. Kalliegh Williams, Award: In recognition of helping out around the classroom, Josiah Lacerte, Award: In recognition of participating in reading comprehension discussions, Ryliegh Benson, Award: In recognition of collaborating with others to accomplish learning and tasks. (Submitted photos)