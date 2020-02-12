Good job LDSS

Industry working with business workiing with community equals success. Rio Tinto purchased Leathermen from Woods N Water recently and had the students at Lakes District Secondary School engrave them all. The students of the metal shop had them done in no time and the craftsmanship was top notch. (Submitted photo)

