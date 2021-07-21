good job by Burns Lake workers

Wendell Nunes who originates from Tsawwassen, B.C., is a business consultant and has the opportunity to work with Starland over the years. He sent in a photo of Don and Joe employees from Starland and wanted to do a shout out to the both of them as he feels they are the two best hardware project guys in Burns Lake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
