Gone – the little lady in the pink carriage

Kitimat recently lost one of its more colourful characters with the passing of Miss Molly, the friendly poodle in the pink stroller.

Miss Molly and her mom Patricia Tait were a regular feature of downtown Kitimat, with many residents taking a moment to stop and chat to Patrica and Miss Molly.

The pair first featured in the Northern Sentinel in May 2017 as part of a housing crisis story which featured retired teacher Patricia, one of many of Kitimat’s more vulnerable citizens threatened by the potential closure of the housing resource office at the time.

When interviewed in her home, Miss Molly, then 13 years old, hopped up onto the couch and sat next Patrica, a constant companion and her sole comfort.

At the end of March, consumed by rapidly spreading cancer, Patrica had to make the decision that every pet owner dreads – Miss Molly was suffering and had to be euthanized.

“She struggled valiantly to the end, to overcome the cancer that finally consumed her and took away her life,” said Patricia.

Miss Molly, born on August 12, 2004, was a fighter to the end – she had already survived three cancer surgeries.

“She will be sorely missed by many, not only in this community but in others where she lived and worked.”

Patricia said Miss Molly touched the lives of many people from all walks of life.

In Kitimat she cheered up many residents of the extended care facility, especially over Christmas time when she put on her Santa outfit and distributed gifts.

“She gave so much of herself – all the love and acceptance that was so much of her personality,” said Patricia, holding a photo of Miss Molly graduating from Kindergarten in 2008.

Miss Molly also completed Grade 3, 7 and 12, and was enrolled in pet university for her first year.