Golfer Gordon Mink gets top PGA BC award

Gordon Mink has been awarded the 2019 Professional Development Program Order of Merit by PGA B.C. (Kristy Powers Photography/special to Langley Advance Times)

Golfer Gordon Mink had an active and productive year in 2019.

When the Professional Golfer’s Association of B.C. (PGA of BC) named him the winner of the 2019 Professional Development Program (PDP) Order of Merit, the announcement noted the 65-year-old Mink devoted considerable time to a “busy and balanced schedule” in 2019, one that allowed him to accumulate a “significant” number of PDP points for educational pursuits, volunteerism and championship play.

His win came as a surprise to Mink, a Maple Ridge resident who taught at Golf Town in Langley before he set out on his own with Gordon Mink Golf, training clients at the Hi-Knoll Golf Centre near the Surrey-Langley border and the Peace Arch Golf Centre.

“I thought some people had more points,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

In fact, Mink’s 24 points, earned through PGA of BC-administered education, were the most collected by any member last year, and he also achieved the maximum number of points available in extracurricular education.

Mink also added to his total by competing in three PGA BC championship tournaments and by volunteering many hours of his time at the PGA BC Buying Show and Awards Celebration, as well as the Vancouver GolfExpo.

In total, Mink collected 121 PDP points throughout the past year, seven more than the second-place finisher.

His win comes after Mink placed third in 2018 and his fourth-place finish in 2017.

Mink was also the 2019 recipient of the PGA of BC’s Dunc Sutherland Distinguished Service Award, in addition to being the Lower Mainland’s regional recipient of the Davie Black Professional Development Award.

“It is an honour,” Mink commented.

“I feel privileged to be a member of this association and believe it is important to continue learning and improving in order to promote our association and grow the game of golf.

Mink is also a member of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

Gordon has more than 45 years of golfing experience, starting with Douglas College where he played on the men’s golf team for three years.

He was a member of the 1974 provincial championship team and medallist runner-up.

In 2000, he moved to Kingston, Ontario to further his career as a golf professional and coach.

As a player, Gordon has been a semi-finalist in the 1993 Ontario Match Play Championship.

A PGA of Canada professional since 1994, Mink has finished fifth in the 1996 Ontario Assistants Championship, ninth in the 1997 Ontario Assistants Championship, and 12th in the 1997 Ontario PGA Championship.

In 2011, he returned to B.C., where he continues to play competitive golf and added the 2014 PGA of BC Super Seniors Championship to his accomplishments.

PGA BC’s Professional Development Program (PDP) is an annual Order of Merit “designed to recognize PGA of BC members who make outstanding contributions to the Association, their communities, the province’s golf industry and, most importantly, themselves,” the announcement stated.

“Through participation in continuing education, competitions, the PGA of BC Awards Program, annual Buying Show and various forms of volunteerism, the PDP provides an equal avenue to showcase strengths of the diverse membership. “

Cailean Hourigan (Bear Mountain Resort Community) was the only other member to eclipse the 100-point mark in 2019, collecting 114 during the season to secure a second-place finish in the Order of Merit and improve upon his 10th-place result one year ago. Jeff Wiggins (Mountain View Golf Club) earned 98 points on the year to place third, marking his first finish inside the top 10. Colin Lavers (Seymour Golf & Country Club, 94 points) and Graham Ogden (Richmond Country Club, 93 points) rounded out the top five.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com