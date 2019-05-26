Golf tourney benefits Greater Vernon KidSport

Inaugural KidSport tournament, with $30,000 goal to let 100 kids play sports, set for June 20

North Okanagan golfers can tee it up to help local kids play sports.

The Vernon Golf and Country Club will host the inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament Thursday, June 20, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

“The focus of Greater Vernon KidSport is on the economic, social and educational needs of the community,” said Bill Woodley who, along with Sue Beaudry, have been instrumental in organizing the first KidSport Golf Tournament.

“We believe that young people can learn more than athletic skills from sport. Sport provides a lifelong opportunity for self-expression and self-discovery. Sport’s challenges can teach children the value of leadership, desire, planning, practice, hard work, honesty, sacrifice, dedication, positive thinking and self-confidence.”

Greater Vernon KidSport serves the North Okanagan from Cherryville to Enderby. Each registration for the tournament will support a child’s registration in their favorite sport for one year.

In the past seven years, the organization has assisted 1,913 kids and allocated more than $258,000.

“Our mission is to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from playing organized sport,” said Woodley.

The goal of the tournament is to raise $30,000 to allow 100 kids the opportunity to experience the joys of a season of sport.

“Our vision is so all kids can play,” said Woodley.

The early bird entry fee is $185 before June 3, and jumps to $250 after that (tournament is capped at 144 golfers). There are also dinner-only tickets available (60 seats available) at $50 each.

Tournament registration information can be found here.

All money raised locally stays locally in the North Okanagan.

In the last three years alone, Greater Vernon KidSport has assisted more than 700 boys and girls to get off the sidelines and into the game and allocated more than $126,000. But, due to the amount of donations that have been received, in recent years the organization has had to reduce the amount of funding available to each child.

The average amount of assistance is approximately $180 per child/per year.

“Having additional funds raised through the golf tournament will allow us to provide the families of children with additional funds and/or assist more children,” said Woodley.

