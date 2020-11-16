Golf course at resort to be developed by Cabot

A preliminary plan for the new golf course at Revelstoke Mountain Resort presented to city council in May 20, 2020. (City of Revelstoke)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has partnered with Cabot to develop the upcoming golf course.

Cabot Revelstoke will feature an 18-hole golf course, called Cabot Pacific, a 150-room lodge and a spa.

Other Cabot properties include Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, which features two golf courses, and the Cabot Saint Lucia resort that is currently in development.

“When we look for extraordinary golf sites throughout the world, we so rarely find the natural beauty that drew us to Cape Breton and Saint Lucia. I was immediately inspired by the grandeur of the mountains that surround Revelstoke and reminded why people have been drawn to the mountains for generations,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, in a news release. “We are excited to build upon the amazing foundation that exists and be part of the thoughtful Revelstoke Mountain Resort expansion.”

The golf course will be designed by Rod Whitman and his company Whitman, Axland & Cutten. He also designed the award-winning Cabot Links course in Nova Scotia.

Set on a bench of land high above the river valley, the course will take advantage of the diverse landscape and rolling natural topography, reads the news release. “Golfers can expect great natural contours and play among and around cliffs, creeks and large rocky outcroppings set against the stunning vistas mountain golf is loved for.”

The company said education, land protection and preservation of animal habitats are top priority for them. Their two courses in Cape Breton have been designated a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP) for golf courses, and they are planning for the same at Cabot Revelstoke.

The program requires the golf course to meet environmental management standards in six key areas: environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, water quality management and outreach and education.

“Golf is meant to be a walk through nature, so preserving that is in our best interest,” said the news release.

There are 96 golf courses in Canada with the designation. Recertification takes place every three years.

The Lodge at Cabot Revelstoke will combine the tradition of ski culture with the highest quality modern-day comforts, offering a mix of rooms and suites.

Amenities will include a ski concierge, a range of dining venues, a full-service pro shop, meeting facilities, an all-season outdoor pool and hot tub complex and more.

This hotel will be the third at the resort, in addition to the Sutton Place and the second hotel that is currently under construction.

There will also be real-estate opportunities in the area.

Clearing for the golf course is expected to being in December 2020 and the course is expected to be ready for play in 2023.

“Having the opportunity to build a mountain course with the Cabot team in this spectacular destination is a true honor and lifetime achievement for me,” said Whitman, in a news release. “This setting rivals the best in Canada—and across the world. Our main goal is to create inspiring golf that will bring people together and stand the test of time, and we hope that this will do both of those things.”

Revelstoke City Council approved a development permit for phase one of construction of the golf course, the clearing and brushing, in May 2020.

