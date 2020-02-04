Goldstream Nature House open, trails closed after park flood

Severe flooding and downed trees at Goldstream Provincial Park closed the day-use area and Nature House on the weekend but as of Monday, the Nature House is open.

Flooding brought water levels up to the washroom buildings in the park on Saturday as heavy rains hit the region.

On Monday, the Nature House posted that water was receding but a lot of damage was done to the day-use area of the park. Unsafe conditions and destabilized trees had trails closed Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to clear branches and brush in the area.

Visitors to the Nature House are asked to park on the gravel pullout beside the highway and walk down the gravel service road on the north end of the area. The road will bring visitors to Niagara Creek Bridge. After crossing the bridge, the Nature House is 100 metres away.

“Please respect all closure signs and yellow caution tape closing trails – these areas are closed for safety reasons,” the Facebook post said.

