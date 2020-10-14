Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The restaurant will re-open after they reported that their staff tested negative for COVID

  • Oct. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Whitetooth Bistro will re-open on Oct. 15 after staff who were potentially exposed to COVID on Saturday tested negative.

The restaurant was closed for multiple days, after an individual received information that they had tested positive for the virus while on the premises.

The individual was on the premises for less than 15 minutes, which is considered a no-risk exposure according to B.C. CDC guidelines. Despite this, the restaurant decided to temporarily close to sanitize.

All staff who were exposed will also be taking two weeks off to be safe.

READ MORE: Golden’s Whitetooth Bistro temporarily closes over minor COVID exposure

Revelstoke Review

Previous story
UPDATED: More than 2,000 still without power in Greater Victoria after wind storm
Next story
Rotary Club of Burns Lake will be taking their auction online this year

Just Posted

Most Read