Golden’s vaccine clinic moves to appointment only

Effective Monday, Sept. 27, Golden’s vaccination clinic will be by appointment only, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Walk ins will be between 3pm and 4pm only and all day Wednesday, beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The venue is still to be announced, but will likely be held at the Civic Centre, according to a Facebook post.

The fastest option is to register online at the government of BC website.

Golden has almost a 90 per cent coverage rate for the first dose of the vaccine in those 12+, and an almost 80 per cent coverage rate for the second dose.

The current clinic operates at the health unit at the hospital.

The single-dose vaccination coverage in the eligible 12+ year-olds in BC has reached 86 per cent, and 78 per cent were fully vaccinated.

At least one dose of the vaccine is now required for certain non-essential services.

Full vaccination is required by Oct. 24, which is defined as being seven days after your second dose.

