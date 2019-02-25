Golden’s seed swap gives growers an opportunity to learn

Grow your own food, save your own seed. Saving and sharing seeds with fellow gardeners is an act of community resilience. Join Local Food Matters with any seeds you saved last year to share, or check out the seed swap to browse and learn.

Golden’s second annual Seed Swap will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lions Den in the Golden Library basement by donation.

This is a fun way to collect quality, local seeds that will grow well in the surrounding area. It also promotes genetic diversity and resilience of seeds, all contributing to healthy food and a step toward food security.

Last year, more than 80 people attended. Come this year and join with like minded folks who enjoy growing their own food and sharing seeds and stories with others. As well as helping yourselves to seeds that interest you, there will be workshops where community members will share their passions. These will include: from seeds to starts, tomatoes 101, growing your garden for seeds, bees as pollinators, and bring cannabis to the backyard.

There will be staffed information tables about invasive plants you need to know about, Seeds of Diversity Canada, the Golden Agricultural Society, and the host, Local Food Matters.

In addition to draw prizes there will be tea and coffee for purchase and everyone can enjoy freshly made popcorn while watching Why Local Food Matters, a mini documentary produced by Local Food Matters. Children love to garden and there will be a table where each child can plant a seed to take home.

Who doesn’t love pumpkins? You can register for a Grow the Largest Pumpkin contest and receive a pot, soil, and seeds to get you started. There will be ongoing support and tips for gardening throughout the growing season. This event is a great fun family project.

There has been a history of growing and keeping seeds in this valley. Several local species are in the Seeds of Diversity Canada catalogue, including Provenzano Lettuce and Peppergrass. Heritage Seeds also carries Mr. Provenzano Tomatoes.

Things to bring: your own seeds, envelopes for seeds, pens for writing names of seeds, notebook, loonies and toonies for the donation jar, and your curiosity and enthusiasm.

For more information contact Local Food Matters on Facebook or e-mail lfmgolden@gmail.com.