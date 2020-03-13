Golden’s new Worthy Boutique has the Mihajic Touch

Tracy Mihajic stands in the Worthy Boutique, her business that she opened in late 2019. It's been well received by the community, with 176 consigners already contributing to her stock. (Claire Palmer)

Between South Side Entertainment and DJ Mihajic Touch, Tracy Mihajic has been in business as a DJ for almost 20 years.

And while she has a plethora of experience as her own boss for her music, she’s stepped out of her comfort zone this year to take on a new business with the Worthy Boutique, a consignment store located in the Fridham Building that gives a second life to used clothing.

“I feel really grateful that the town and the community have supported me not just with one business now, but with two,” said Mihajic.

“We’ve been so well received, I’m thrilled with the way it’s all turned out. It’s fun being able to curate the clothing and going through everything and seeing that there’s something for everyone here. I’m so stoked that the community has gotten behind us.”

Mihajic spent time living in both Lake Louise and Victoria but has found a home in Golden due to the supportive nature of the community.

“It’s been amazing here, I can’t say enough good things about this community,” said Mihajic. “It’s truly the land of opportunity for me, I feel truly blessed to be from this town and have this kind of support.”

While she’s heading up the Worthy Boutique, she still plans on DJing with Mihajic Touch and is looking to branch out into creating some of her own music and exploring the electronic music side of her career.

“I wanted to take the steps to do something with my schooling,” said Mihajic. “I’m going to keep on DJing, but the boutique is a good business to have to chill and fall back on because I don’t think I’ll be DJing forever. Hopefully, in a few years, my daughter can even come and help me and we’ll be able to spend lots of time together here.”

Starting up a new business can be hectic for anyone, let alone someone who already runs another business on the side. But Mihajic has been managing the balancing act well, while still spending time with her 12-year-old daughter, Laurel, back home.

She says it took Laurel some getting used to not having her home every day for lunch, but when she can, she sneaks home for lunch with her daughter while her partner, Chris, covers the store.

“It’s been tough for sure since I’m here in the store pretty much every day, but Laurel has been so supportive and she even comes down on her lunch and helps me out with dressing the mannequins,” said Mihajic. “She’s been so understanding in the first few months that the hours will be crazy, she’s really coming into being a little lady which is so cool to see.”

For Mihajic, her favourite part of her new business is getting to see the people who come into her store and seeing their satisfaction when they leave with a good find.

Editor’s note: In 2020 it should be no surprise that more and more woman hold positions of power. Whether it’s business, politics, sports or the non-profit sector, woman continue to achieve new milestones. This story is part of a series of stories highlighting four women in Golden who are leaders in their fields. You can read all of their stories in our annual publication called Women in Business in the March 12 issue of The Golden Star.

Golden Star