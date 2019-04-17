Golden’s Easter Sunday Sunrise Service changes location

The Easter Sunday Sunrise Service has been an ongoing tradition in Golden for the past 13 years, hosted at the top of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

The Easter Sunday Sunrise Service will be hosted at the Golden Golf Course this year. Black Press Photo

This year, the service will be provided at the serene Golden Golf Course, since the ski hill will already be closed for the season.

John Parry has been hosting the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service since he came to Golden in 2004. He was inspired to host the service on top of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort to bring people from his church to the top of the mountain.

“I met several people in the church who were born and raised in Golden who hadn’t been to the top of the mountain,” Parry recalls.

Since then, the service has been hosted atop the mountain. But, this year the venue takes a small change.

From the top of the mountain to the riverside, Golden has ample beautiful places to host the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, which will take place at the Golden Golf Club parking lot this year, with the green driving range in the background, and a mountainous backdrop to welcome everyone.

Although the timing didn’t work out to have it on Kicking Horse, Parry expects it will return there again next year, when Easter Sunday and the ski hill’s opening dates should align.

Parry stays dedicated to the Easter Sunrise Service, and enjoys the messages people have shared over the years.

“We always have a variety of people speaking and sharing messages,” he said.

The best part about an Easter Sunrise Service is “just to be outside and enjoying some of His creation, especially on Easter Sunday,” Parry said.

The Easter Sunday Sunrise Service will follow the same schedule as past years, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Golf Course.