Golden Women’s Resource Centre looking to fundraise

The annual Soiree will have to be cancelled this year due to COVID

The Golden Women’s Resource Centre is getting creative with their fundraising this year, as their annual Starlight Soiree has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and restrictions on hosting in-person events.

This year, the centre has developed a Calendar Raffle for the month of March.

The calendar will feature local businesses and artisans who have donated prizes to the centre and will raise money in the absence of the Soiree.

The centre stated that in the future, they hope to return to hosting the Soiree each year, but they hope that the calendar will help them continue to provide crucial services in the community for those who need and use them in the absence of being able to gather.

“The Soiree has been our main fundraising activity that allows us to continue offering support services to women and girls in our community in a way that is effective as well as accessible,” read a statement from the centre.

“When we can gather again, we plan to celebrate but for now we hope you will purchase a calendar to aid our fundraising for this year.”

The reason for the month of March, according to an email from the resource centre, is that March 8 is International Women’s Day. On March 8, they will be awarding their annual Woman of the Year award. Nominations are open on their website.

According to the Centre, this year is an important year, with COVID-19 exacerbating the need for women’s resources in what the United Nations is calling “The Shadow Pandemic”.

“While COVID-19 impacts our society in a myriad of ways, it has had a big impact on the work we do,” read a statement from the Centre.

“Emerging data, reports, and our own experience have shown that violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified. The programs and services we provide are more important than ever.”

The programs that are offered at the Centre include the Stopping the Violence Outreach program, for women experiencing abuse provides emotional support, assistance navigating the legal system, information surrounding options, rights and laws and support with safety planning.

They also offer the Safe Home Program, which offers a safe and confidential shelter as well as food and supplies for women and their children that are leaving abuse.

The Women’s Centre is a space, with free internet and computer access, a lounge, resource library and offers women a safe space to rest, reach out and access supports and services.

The collaborative projects and efforts lead by the Women’s Centre with other community service providers have resulted in increased supports and education in our community to help address sexual assault and domestic violence in the community, according to the centre.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing gwrc.soiree@gmail.com.

Please provide name, phone number and the number of tickets being purchased in the email. The Centre will send you back a code along with payment instructions. Once payment is received, they will make arrangements to get calendars to you.