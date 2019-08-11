Golden was a hub of activity in the past

By Colleen Palumbo

A Glance at the Past from The Golden Star:

From the Star, May 10, 1913

Fire alarm boxes have been placed at six points throughout town. To turn on alarm, all that is necessary is to break the glass.

A cold storage plant is being erected near the Kootenay Central Track to be used by the Columbia Wine and Spirit Co.

From the Star, May 23, 1918

When you own a Ford you can do away with many articles that are a continuous source of expense to the man who drives a horse. Not only your driving horse and buggy, but the harness, blankets, whips, currycombs, brushes, horseshoes, pitchforks, feed-bins, etc. When a Ford is standing idle it does not eat three meals a day and requires no looking after. A speedy, dependable dignified, roomy Ford car is vastly superior to the narrow cramped buggy that travels so slowly.

From the Star, May 25, 1923

Pete Bergenham arrived in Golden on Friday from the Kootenay country. He has bagged 10 cougars as well as other wild animals this year.

A new building is being erected near the Court House to be used as an automobile garage.

From the Star, September 7, 1928

Miss Ivy Hawkes, sister of Tom Hawkes of Golden, has swam the English Channel from Cape Gris Nez to Dover. Miss Hawkes is one of 14 who have conquered the channel.

From the Star, May 18, 1928

A fight in the Chin Bow restaurant Saturday has resulted in the admission to hospital of two of the participants. An axe and two knives played a prominent part in the set.

From the Star, May 25, 1928

Up to date some 60 cars have registered at the western gate of Yoho National Park.

From the Star, October 7, 1948

Following a trip over the Big Bend highway, publishers of the Armstrong Advertiser commented editorially under the caption, “Shameful Condition.” “We hang our heads in shame that such a road exists and that our province has mislead tourists as to its condition. For 200 miles the motorist is subjected to a continual pounding with potholes and washboard.

From the Star, June 5, 1958

After many months, the board of directors of the Golden General Hospital have received permission to hold a plebiscite regarding the borrowing of $160,000 for construction of a new hospital. The plebiscite will be held June 19.

From the Star, August 28, 1958

Work started on the laying of cement walks in the business section of Golden. Walks will be seven feet wide and will be laid from the Golden Meat Market to the Fire Hall and from the post office to the corner by the Golden Lodge coffee shop.

From the Star, February 22, 1962

Dog Catcher Required for Village

Anyone who may be interested in performing the functions of Village dog-catcher please contact the Village clerk before March 10. Any ideas or suggestions as to how this function should be performed will be greatly appreciated. If you are not interested in being the dog-catcher, perhaps you may have some useful information or suggestions that would enable the Village to carry out this program efficiently.

It is obvious that the majority of dog owners do not intend to control their animals or purchase licenses for them. To the minority, who do control them and purchase licenses, a bouquet, you are a good citizen and your action is sincerely appreciated.