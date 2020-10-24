Golden votes

It’s election day in B.C., with Golden voters heading to the Golden Civic Centre to cast their ballot in the provincial election.

With a steady stream of voters all day, even with an expanded advanced voting period, here’s what a few voters had to say about the election:

“I think it’s necessary to have a vote so we can have a government that works for us. It just happens to be during a pandemic, so life goes on.”

-John Lush

“I think as long as everything is followed correctly with the protocols it’s their call, I don’t know if overall the election was necessary, in my opinion, but it’s an election so I voted.”

-Cruz Chiappa

“It seems like they follow the COVID protocols quite well and it feels safe, so if you can still do it and do it safely, why not?”

-Katherine Robinson

“I think he shouldn’t have called it, he should have waited until everyone else was ready to vote and could go in person. A lot of the older generation they don’t know about this stuff that’s happening, it’ll be a unique for them to mail it in and not go out like they normally would do.”

-Mark Richards

“It doesn’t seem any different than any other election, a part from the masks, so it’s all good.”

-Dan Kosteric

Polls close in Golden at 9 p.m. MST.

