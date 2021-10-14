Golden sees 4 new cases of COVID

The BC CDC is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the Golden area for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, down from eight the week before.

Neighbouring communities are also reporting low numbers, with six in Revelstoke, one in Windermere, and seven in each of Kimberley and Fernie. Cranbrook remains the hotspot in the Elk Valley with 77.

The Delta variant continues to account for almost 100 per cent of all cases in the province.

Golden currently boasts 90 per cent vaccine coverage in those 12+, and 82 per cent full vaccination. Golden is ahead of the provincial average, with 88 per cent of the eligible population in B.C. having a first dose and 82 per cent with their second.

The majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals, with unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals accounting for 29 per cent of B.C.’s total population, but 70 per cent of cases and 81 per cent of hospitalizations.

Compared to fully vaccinated individuals, unvaccinated individuals are approximately 10 times more likely to become a case, 52 times more likely to be hospitalized and 44 times more likely to die.

Double vaccination will soon be required for certain non-essential services as a part of the B.C. Vaccine Card program, which sets Oct. 24 as the date to be fully vaccinated by.

Golden’s vaccine clinic will once again be accepting walk in patients, with the addition of a drop-in clinic at the Civic Centre starting on Wednesday, Oct.13.

The clinic will be every Wednesday until Nov. 3 and will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vaccines will also be available at the health unit located at the hospital, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The hospital will be by appointment only.

Vaccination registration is now open for children aged 5-11, as the province begins to prepare to vaccinate those under the age of 12 in November, pending Health Canada’s approval.

The fastest option to secure an appointment is to register online at the government of BC website.

Golden Star