Golden PeeWee provincials cancelled due to COVID-19 spread

The PeeWee Provincials which were set to take place in Golden this past week have been cancelled amid growing concerns surrounding the global spread of the Coronavirus.

The announcement came just hours after Hockey Canada and BC Hockey released statements announcing that all Hockey Canada sanctioned events have either been cancelled or postponed. The tournament will not be rescheduled for a later date.

“We just have to put out fires now and see who had what expense,” said Mike Palumbo, one of the primary organizers for the event.

“It’s super disapointing of course, but by watching the news we know it’s the right choice. We’re probably in a lot better position than a lot of other people, not just in the hockey world and the world overall. I think ours is a minor problem compared to some of the stuff that’s going on and we’ll move forward.”

The move comes after several major and minor sporting leagues across the globe announced they would be suspending operations until further notice as well.

Palumbo said they will attempt to reimburse stakeholders who invested in the event and advertising opportunities that was anticipated.

The Flames Alumni game against the PeeWee selects team on March 16 was also cancelled. All tickets will be refunded. Refunds can be organized through Palumbo. There will also be a representative at the rink during the scheduled game time to issue refunds at the door.

In a statement from Tom Renney, the CEO of Hockey Canada and Scott Smith, the president of Hockey Canada stated Hockey Canada is prioritizing the health and safety of all its participants, from athletes to volunteers to fans.

“After much consultation with the Hockey Canada membership, our chief medical officer and public health officials, the Hockey Canada board of directors has made the decision to cancel all Hockey Canada sanctioned activities, including our national championships, until further notice, effective immediately.”

It was a sentiment echoed by BC Hockey, which stated it will be suspending all hockey operations in an attempt to curb the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“This is a developing situation that we will continue to monitor closely along with Hockey Canada and the appropriate public health authorities. We will provide further information as soon as it is made available.

“We recognize the impact this situation has on our families and participants and we thank the entire BC Hockey community for their patience and understanding through this difficult time.”