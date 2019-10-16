Golden hosts free yard waste round up

Submitted

The Town of Golden will run its annual free yard waste roundup on Tuesday, October 29. There is no registration required for yard waste pickup. Residents can simply place their yard waste in containers, compostable bags or bundles at their regular curbside area before 8 a.m.

New this year, bagged yard waste must be in compostable bags or it will not be picked up. If residents wish to use their green garbage container, The Town asks that they please ensure it does not contain garbage before adding yard waste.

The Town would like to remind residents that this service is for yard waste only. This includes grass clippings, leaves, tree cones, tree branches, shrubs and bushes. No other types of waste will be accepted, including construction wood waste.

When preparing yard waste, items must not exceed eight inches in diameter or eight feet in length. The Town asks that residents bundle prunings to make it easier and faster to collect.

Any yard waste not placed in containers, bags, or bundled at the curb will not be picked up. For more information, visit www.golden.ca/yardwaste.