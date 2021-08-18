Golden hits new pandemic peak as fourth wave surges

28 is the highest amount of active cases since the start, according to Physicians of Golden

Golden has hit a new peak in cases since the start of the pandemic, with 28 active cases in the area, according to the BC CDC.

According to a Facebook post from the Physicians of Golden, this is the highest amount of active cases since the onset of the pandemic back in early 2020.

The Physicians of Golden also estimate that the number is most likely higher than the reported cases. This could be due to a number of things – people who are sick but haven’t been tested, those who are asymptomatic, or those who have tested positive but do not have a Golden address as their permanent address.

The Physicians of Golden also stated that they are aware of people who have tested positive and have been out and about in town.

You need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result so you don’t potentially spread COVID-19 to others. If you test positive, you must stay home and self-isolate.

By order of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO), people and businesses can be issued a violation ticket for non-compliance with COVID restrictions. Non-compliance can be reported to local bylaw officers or local police’s non-emergency line.

Golden currently has 74 per cent vaccination coverage in those aged 12+ with two doses. Vaccination is effective against the Delta variant and is effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

Cases are surging across the province as B.C. and Canada enters a fourth wave of the pandemic. Transmission of new cases is largely happening in those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 14, 2020, the majority (89.3 per cent) of cases being reported in Canada to the Public Health Agency of Canada were among those who were unvaccinated reads the country’s latest epidemiology report.

Only 4.8 per cent of cases were in vaccinated people, and 0.6 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals.

The vaccination clinic in Golden is still open at the curling rink until the end of the month, from Tuesdays through Thursdays. They will be accepting walk-ins.

