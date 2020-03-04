Golden highway update, Wednesday March 4

DriveBC reports slushy with slippery sections along Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and Yoho National Park, passing through Golden.

Slippery driving conditions will continue heading east towards the B.C./Alberta border with compact snow extending from Beaverfoot Rd until the border.

Heading west towards Revelstoke, be wary of limited visibility with snow between Quartz Creek Bridge just outside of Golden and Canyone Hot Springs. As well, be cautious due to slippery and slushy driving conditions along this stretch as well.

Snow deposit removal will be causing 20 minute delays just outside of Canyon Hotsprings until 4:45 p.m. MST.

Along Highway 95, be aware of slushy and slippery driving conditions between Golden and Radium.

