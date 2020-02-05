Golden Highway Update, Wednesday February 5

According to DriveBC, watch for slippery sections along Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the B.C./Alberta border due to compact snow.

  • Feb. 5, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Photo courtesy of DriveBC webcams

According to DriveBC, watch for slippery sections along Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the B.C./Alberta border due to compact snow.

Along Highway 95, watch for slippery sections between Golden and Radium due to compact snow.

Previous story
VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Most Read