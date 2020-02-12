Golden Highway Update, Wedensday February 12

DriveBC reports slippery sections along Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and the B.C./Alberta border due to compact snow, passing through Golden.

Photo courtesy of DriveBC webcams.

Heading west towards Revelstoke, be aware of limited visibility due to fog from Quartz Creek Bridge and Canyon Hot Springs. Also be aware of compact snow and slushy driving conditions.

Expect 20 minute delays in the same area as well, as road maintenance between Rogers Pass and Beaver Valley Rd will be ongoing until 4 p.m. MST.

On Highway 95, watch for slippery sections between Golden and Radium.

