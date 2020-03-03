Golden highway update, Tuesday March 3

DriveBC reports slippery sections along Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and the western boundary of Yoho National Park, passing through Golden.

DriveBC reports slippery sections along Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and the western boundary of Yoho National Park, passing through Golden.

If you’re heading towards Revelstoke, expect minor delays due to single lane alternating traffic for snow deposit removal at the Macdonald snowshed. An update is expected at 3:45 MST.

Compact snow between Quartz Creek Bridge and Canyon Hot Springs is affecting driving conditions as well, with slushy and slippery conditions reported.

Closer to Revelstoke, there is an eastbound lane closure causing delays due to a vehicle incident. Updates are expected throughout the day.

Heading south towards Radium, watch for slippery sections along Highway 95.

Golden Star