According to DriveBC, compact ice between Beaverfoot Rd and the B.C./Alberta border is causing slippery sections and winter driving conditions just east of Golden.

Headwing west, watch for slippery sections extending from just west of Golden to Canyon Hot Springs outside of Revelstoke, between Quartz Creek bridge and the eastern boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

DriveBC has nothing to report for Highway 95 between Golden and Radium.

