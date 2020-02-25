Golden Highway Update, Tuesday February 25

According to DriveBC, be wary of slippery sections along Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Yoho National Park, passing through Golden.

Heading east towards the B.C./Alberta border, watch for limited visibility due to fog, beginning at Emerald Lake Rd.

For those driving westward towards Revelstoke, expect up to 20 minute delays due to snow deposit removal between the MacDonald snowshed and Glacier National Park.

Further down the highway, expect delays due to a lane closure as a result of maintenance between Albert Canyon East Bridge and Illecillewaet Brake Check.

Compact snow between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Parl is causing slippery driving conditions heading into Revelstoke.

On Highway 95, watch for slippery sections between Golden and Radium.

