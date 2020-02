DriveBC reports slippery sections along Highway 1 passing through Golden, from Quartz Creek Bridge and the western boundary of Yoho National Park.

Heading west, be wary of limited visibility cause by blowing snow between the western and eastern boundaries of Glacier National Park. Additionally, watch for slippery sections along the same stretch of road due to compact snow.

Along Highway 95, watch for slippery sections between Golden and Radium.