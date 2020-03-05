Golden highway update, Thursday March 5

Watch for slippery sections between Quartz Creek Bridge and Golden Donald Upper Rd due to compact snow along Highway 1, according to DriveBC.

Just north of Golden, prepare for minor delays, as the right lane of Highway 1 is down to one lane for utility work between Gonald Rd and Forde Station Rd.

A little farther west, heading towards Revelstoke along Highway 1, be wary of slushy and slippery sections between Quartz Creek Bridge and Columbia River Bridge.

In the other direction, heading eastbound, expect intermittent road closures by the B.C./Alberta border for snow deposit removal between Yoho Valley Rd and the border. Expect up to 20 minute delays.

DriveBC has nothing to report for Highway 95.

