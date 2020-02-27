Golden highway update, Thursday February 27

DriveBC reports slippery sections between Beaverfoot Rd and Field, just east of Golden.

  Feb. 27, 2020
  • News

Photo courtesy of DriveBC webcams.

For those travelling towards the B.C./Alberta border, be aware of minor delays due to snow deposit removal at the border until 5 p.m. today.

Just west of Golden, compact snow between Glacier National Park and Quartz Creek Bridge is causing slippery driving conditions. Watch for slushy sections as well in the same stretch of road, which is contributing to the slippery driving conditions.

It’s smooth sailing down Highway 95 towards Radium according to DriveBC.

Golden Star

