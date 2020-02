According to DriveBC, when travelling along Highway 1 today, be aware of limited vixibility and compact snow between Emerald Lake Rd and the B.C./Alberta border.

Compact snow continues heading west towards Golden, with slippery sections affecting the road until Canyon Hot Springs, with slushy sections as well.

It’s smooth sailing down Highway 95, with DriveBC not reporting any hazards along the road heading to Radium.

