Golden highway update, Monday March 23

If you're planning on travelling east of Golden today along Highway 1, be aware of winter driving conditions according to DriveBC.

  • Mar. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy of DriveBC webcams.

The website reports slippery sections along the highway, extending from Quarts Creek Bridge until the Lanark Snowshed.

Additionally, anticipate slushy with slippery sections between Canyon Hot Springs and Glacier National Park as well.

Compact snow west of Golden is causing slippery sections along the highway as well from Field until the B.C./Alberta border.

DriveBC has nothing to report along Highway 95 from Golden to Radium.

