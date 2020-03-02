Golden highway update, Monday March 2

According to DriveBC, expect intermittend road closures along Highway 1 just east of Golden, between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Yoho Bridge due to debris on the road from a rock slide yesterday. Watch for traffic control and expect individual closures of up to two hours. There will be an update on DriveBC at 5:45 p.m. local time.

Travelling west along Highway 1 towards Revelstoke, be wary of limited visibility due to snow between Quartz Creek Bridge just west of Golden and the Lanark snowshed.

Watch for slippery sections as well along this stretch due to compact snow, which extends towards Revlstoke and into Glacier National Park.

DriveBC has nothing to report heading southbound to Radium along Highway 95.

