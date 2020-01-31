Golden Highway Update Friday, January 31

DriveBC reports slushy sections on Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and the B.C./Alberta border, passing through Golden.

Compact snow between the eastern boundary of Mount Revelstoke national park and Quartz Creek Bridge is causing winter driving conditions heading west to Revelstoke.

Just east of Revelstoke, watch for fog and limited visibility when travelling along Highway 1.

Along Highway 95 between Golden and Radium, watch for slipper sections due to slush.

Road construction work between Ben Hynes Loop and Gacek Rd for just under a kilometre along Highway 95 is causing single lane alternating traffic, causing minor delays in both directions.