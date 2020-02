Watch for intermittent slippery sections along Highway 1 due to compact snow and slush, extending from Revelstoke to the B.C./Alberta border, with compact snow reported just west of Golden.

DriveBC does not report any events or winter driving conditions taking place along Highway 95.