DriveBC reports limited visibility along Highway 1 with snow from Glacier National Park's western boundary and it's east boundary, just east of Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports limited visibility along Highway 1 with snow from Glacier National Park’s western boundary and it’s east boundary, just east of Revelstoke.

Heading west from there, a roadway obstruction on Highway 1 has closed the road from the eastern boundary of Glacier National Park in the westbound lane. Expect delays due to traffic congestion.

DriveBC reports nothing for Highway 95.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Golden Star