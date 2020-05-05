Golden Golf Course eyes May 15 opening

The course will begin accepting requests tee times on May 12th

The Golden Golf Course will not be offering mini golf when they open for the season on May 15th as a part of their restrictions and policy during COVID-19. (File photo)

The Golden Golf Club plans to open on May 15, with restrictions in place to ensure the safety of both golfers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members and local golfers who can prove they live in Golden or Area A residence will be permitted on the course with director of operations Graeme Kreiner stating that they hope they can open up tee times later in the summer.

Some of the usual services and facilities normally available on the course will not open. The clubhouse, pro shop, restaurant, mini-golf course, driving range, putting green and club storage facility will be closed or will have limited access to members or guests.

“We’ve decided to go the stricter route in comparison to some courses, we’d rather scale things back than play catch-up,” said Kreiner.

“First we’re going to make sure we’re doing golf right and then other things will start to open up when we’re confident we can do it properly and safely.”

The club is also working on passing a policy that outlines social distancing and safety requirements while on the course, which is set to be ratified at the board of governors meeting on May 11. The policy will be available online the following day and will be emailed to anyone with a tee time 24 hours before their arrival at the course.

The guidelines will be strictly enforced, with punishments such as suspension from the course being issued to those who fail to comply. Information on the discipline will be released alongside the guidelines.

These are temporary restrictions, which will be monitored daily and will be removed as soon as possible, according to a statement from the club.

“Our hope is that things get better and better and that we are able to scale things back as the summer goes on,” said Kreiner.

“We want to be a part of the solution instead of the problem.”

The situation continues to be fluid, with Kreiner emphasizing that things can change quickly. The club will continue to adjust its policies as a more firm timeline for re-opening is established.

Starting May 12, the club will begin accepting tee times for May 15 and beyond.

If you need to contact the Golden Golf Club please email teeoff@golfgolden.com, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., please call 250-344-2700 or outside these times call 250-439- 9482.

