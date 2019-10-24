Golden Foodbank rings doorbells on Halloween

The Golden Food Bank will be making the rounds on Halloween night, knocking on people's doors, saying "Trick or Eat."

The Golden Food Bank will be making the rounds on Halloween night, knocking on people’s doors, saying “Trick or Eat.”

The annual fundraiser encourages people to donate nonperishable food items to the food bank. Volunteers, clad in spooky and fun costumes, will be out in full force on Halloween night, among the children looking for sweets on the streets.

Trick or Eat is an annual Canada-wide campaign that supports local food banks. This year, the Golden Food Bank is encouraging local businesses to participate in some friendly competition for a good cause. In October, businesses are able to work together to gather donations, and can drop them off on Halloween night to win a trophy and bragging rights.

While others are out indulging in their sweet tooth, consider looking into the cupboards for cans and more.

This is the second year the Golden Food Bank has participated in the annual Trick or Eat campaign.

For more information, or to find out about other events at the Golden Food Bank, visit their Facebook page, or go to www.goldenfoodbank.ca.