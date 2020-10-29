Golden Food Bank to hold third annual Trick or Eat fundraiser

The fundraiser will look a bit different from years past as the event is adjusted for COVID protocal

The Golden Food Bank will host its third annual Trick or Eat fundraiser this Halloween. The food bank has experienced a rise in clients since the onset of the pandemic. (File photo)

The Golden Food Bank will host its third annual Trick or Eat event this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event will be slightly different from prior years to meet the ‘pandemic friendly’ pubic health regulations, explain the organizers on their Facebook page.

“It’s definitely taken some creativity to figure out,” said Alycia Weir, chair of the board of directors for the Golden Food Bank.

“We’re hoping it will be just as successful because it’s an opportunity for people to give back while being safe. It’s an opportunity for people to get out of the house and celebrate Halloween by getting dressed up and getting a bit of candy.”

The food bank will not be going door to door this year, instead encouraging donations to be dropped off at central locations: Train Park, Alexander Park Elementary School, Keith King Field or Canyon Ridge.

Weir says their idea to revise the Trick or Treat event came from the Summer Kicks concert series this summer, deciding to replicate their formula to limit the amount of contact people have.

Participants are encouraged to show their spirit and wear a costume, with candy being handed out in return for donations. The A-Muse Troupe will also be put on a performance at the Train Park.

Weir says it’s an important time to be donating and supporting the Golden Food Bank, which has seen an uptick in clients since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says just in March, the food bank doubled the amount of food hampers compared to March 2019.

While the food bank saw a temporary decrease over the summer, Weir says now that people are returning to town for the winter season, the food bank numbers have gone back up.

“The need has definitely gone up in the community and starting in the middle of September, we’ve seen that go back up again,” said Weir.

“We’re expecting the shoulder season is going to be a lot tougher this year than in previous years.”

Donations in the forms of cans and cash are accepted, with Weir saying cash donations can be more effective in helping to support the food bank, which can stretch a dollar for more food with community partners.

“That being said, we’re always looking for staples like pasta, sauce, soup and canned fruits and veggies,” said Weir.

“When you’re teaching young children as well, there’s something more tangible when you donate food and you can see the impact that it has, so we’re always happy to accept food items.”

Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be in place for the event.

