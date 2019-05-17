Golden Fire Rescue training grounds get a facelift

Residents may have noticed some changes at the fire hall in the past few weeks as Golden Fire Rescue works to update their outdoor training grounds.

After the old props began aging out, Golden Fire Rescue saw the need for an overhaul, and began fundraising for upgrades. They were able to raise money through their recent parking lot washing services, offered in the spring, but they are still aiming to raise an additional $50,000 to complete the outdoor renovation.

“It’s just materials cost we’re raising money for,” said training officer and captain Steve Morrison, adding that many of the firefighters at Golden Fire Rescue are trained to operate equipment and complete construction.

New props will include an auto extrication area, dumpsters, three propane fire props, and four seacans set up for running smoke scenarios, search and rescue, and rapid intervention training. The auto extrication area will include a small roadway from the street into the training ground.

“We respond to a lot of motor vehicle accidents,” said deputy Chief Mike Pecora, explaining that is an important reason to have hands-on extrication training at the fire hall for all members.

Next year, Morrison hopes they will be able to work on the tower that is located on site to run drills and pull hose up the staircase. As it stands, firefighters get their training for going up and down stairs at local hotels, but they aren’t able to run complete scenarios.

“We don’t have a place where we can stretch a hose up and turn it on,” he said. “There’s very limited places you can run this training.”

Golden Fire Rescue firefighters often travel as far as Maple Ridge for fire training. Now, Pecora hopes they will be able to bring instructors to Golden to train the local teams.

Many local businesses have offered their financial support, and have helped provide props and installation of props.

Golden Fire Rescue hopes that once updates to the training facility are complete, they will be able to invite firefighters from other departments for firefighter challenges and competitions.

All of the updates will help to better prepare the firefighters for real-life scenarios that are common in Golden.

“Training for a car fire, you need actual flames coming out,” Morrison said.