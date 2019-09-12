Golden Eats! gathers community for a very local meal

Golden Eats! is returning for a second year, hosted by Local Food Matters in Spirit Square on Sunday, September 15.

The first year aimed to use locally produced food, prepared by local chefs, for the Golden community to enjoy. This year’s event follows the same pattern, featuring chefs Everett Cooper from Truffle Pigs Bistro in Field, Nicole Du Vent from Eat Pure Foods, Julie Marshall from Backcountry Solutions, and Laura Daley from Daley Bread.

“The inaugural event last September was a sold-out success with enthusiastic feedback from guests, producers, and chefs. The food was delicious, the ambiance festive, and spirits [were] high,” said Chrystel Vultier.

Golden Eats! is a way to celebrate local food, and encourages food lovers to enjoy and appreciate the local bounty.

“The abundant positive feedback from last year’s event has really encouraged Local Food Matters to host this event for a second year,” she said.

Local Food Matters hosts the event, inviting chefs to pair with farmers from the area to create seasonal tasting plates.

This year’s event features more chefs, and include local beverage vendors with warm and cold beverages available. The number of tickets sold is also increasing.

Tickets are available at Eat Pure Mountain Market and The Corner Restaurant. The Golden Eats! event kicks off on Sunday, September 15 from 12 to 3 p.m. in Spirit Square.

Local Food Matters is looking for volunteers to set up and take down the event. E-mail lfmgolden@gmail.com to get involved.

In hopes of celebrating local food all year long, Local Food Matters is also organizing a dinner series which will invite opportunities to connect and grow the local food movement. Themed dinners will be hosted this year, and are intended to inspire, unite, and expand the local food community. Anyone who would like to share their ideas for themes, hosts, or venues for the events is invited to contact Local Food Matters. The group is looking to hear from the community about what is the perfect topic of local dinner conversation, and wants to hear from people involved in local food who might like to share their story.