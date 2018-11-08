Golden Ears Park will still have first come, first serve camping

Michael Babor (left) and Angela and Randy Massey protested the BC Parks decision to eliminate first come first serve camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park during peak season, from mid-May to Labour Day. (THE NEWS/files)

Golden Ears Provincial Park will retain the current 85 per cent reservable model for the 2019 camping season, BC Parks announced on Thursday afternoon.

With that model, 15 per cent of the sites will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

In September the province announced that the park would go to 100 per cent reservations during peak season – typically from mid-May to Labour Day weekend. A group of Maple Ridge residents started a petition to change the park to 50-50 reservable and drive-up sites, and so far it has almost 6,700 names online alone.

Angela Dunne-Massey has been a spokesperson for the group of ‘unhappy campers’ who use the park regularly, but are finding it increasingly difficult to successfully navigate the online reservation system, and book sites.

Booking in advance is also difficult, and she said family campers are competing with companies that are re-selling sites, and booking them in bulk. She points out that young people with no credit cards will not be able to book a site, and nor will seniors who lack the technical ability to navigate the online booking system.

Retaining the reservable quota will provide more time to engage park users, campers and stakeholders on how to ensure safe and equitable access to Golden Ears Park, said a press release from BC Parks.

“The number of reservable sites at any given campground or park is driven by consumer demand and in alignment with BC Parks’ mandate to manage the land sustainably. The overwhelming public demand is for increased reservation opportunities. BC Parks adjusts reservable inventory on an annual basis in response to occupancy demand,” said BC Parks.

Golden Ears Provincial Park is one of the busiest parks in the province, given its location in the Fraser Valley and proximity to Vancouver.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately 55 per cent are reservable and 45 per cent remain available on a first-come, first-serve basis.