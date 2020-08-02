xx

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

  • Aug. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Golden Ears provincial park in Maple Ridge has been closed due to what RCMP are calling a ‘medical incident.”

Fern Crescent, one km north of the provincial gate is closed in both north and south bound lanes and no vehicles are being allowed in the area and will be turned around.

More details as they become available.

