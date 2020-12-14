Golden Coop spearheads Community Economic Development project

The Golden Community Coop is trying to create a vibrant and resilient Golden. (File photo)

The Golden Community Coop has launched a project to create a community economic development strategy, to help build a healthy, sutainable and vibrant community.

The Coop, a non-profit organization focused on social sector resilience, social planning and community development, took over the community economic development function for the Town of Golden and CSRD Area A back in 2019.

Community Economic Development (CED) is a community-driven process where residents identify and initiate their own opportunities to build their community.

Within CED, local development must respect environmental sustainability, economic vitality, social equity and cultural appropriateness.

Community wellbeing is the ultimate goal of economic activity, not simply profitability and production.

The Coop aims tocreate solutions that are unique to Golden, with the idea that this is our community and what might work in other communities is not necessarily a solution for Golden.

During the year-long CED Strategy development project, the Coop will lead a broad and inclusive public participation process with residents to co-create a vision and matching strategies and priorities.

The CED Roundtable will serve as a steering committee for the strategy, bringing together a diverse group of sector specific expertise as well as community at large representatives.

CED Roundtable members will provide guidance and advice from their spectrum of perspectives to help ensure the strategy is comprehensive and reflects the best possible information for each subject area.

The Coop is recruiting CED Roundtable members until Dec. 13.

Information about upcoming engagement activities and ways to get involved will be shared on social media and a variety of other mediums across the community.

To stay informed on the CED, the Coop recommends signing up for their mailing list.

While the Coop is anticipating some difficulties due to the pandemic, there will still be lots of opportunities to provide input, learn and share throughout the winter.

Visit the Coop’s website for more information on the CED Strategy project and contact them if you would like to get involved in the CED Roundtable or if you have any questions –check out www.goldencommunitycoop.ca or info@goldencommunitycoop.ca.

Golden Star