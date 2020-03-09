Golden Community Co-op moving towards affordable housing

The co-op presented the findings from an engagement survey from November and December on Monday

Some of the posters presenting data and information on the survey and overall project outside the Patlar building. (Claire Palmer)

Results from an afforable housing survey show young adults and families, as well as single parents and low-income seniors are the most affected by Golden’s housing crunch.

Conducted by the Golden Community Co-op, the survey also identified people with mental health and substance use challenges as the primary demographics affected be the lack of affordable housing in the community.

The survey, which was conducted in the fall and received over 300 responses, is a part of a larger housing needs report and affordable housing strategy project being put together by the organization.

The results from the engagement process will help the co-op, along with an outside consulting agency, shape its strategy to help bring more affordable housing to Golden.

READ MORE: Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearbby property values, B.C. study says

“This strategy will be a road map and guiding document for steering the course long term,” said Jill Dewtie, the coordinator for the co-op.

“The different recommendations that are going to come out of the strategy will look at different facets of affordable housing, from advocacy with the government to policy options for our local governments, to actually putting shovels in the ground.”

Dewtie defined affordable housing as housing that costs 30 per cent of your income or less.

Having affordable places to live is key to having a healthy economy in places like Golden, where a significant part of the town is working in low to moderate income service sector jobs.

Building affordable housing is not just for those who work full time in Golden either, as the housing crunch can impact season staff who come to town to work either at the resort, or elsewhere during the shoulder seasons.

“They have a very high need which emerged as a priority through this process,” said Dewtie. “Housing can play a serious role with labour shortages. If people don’t have a place to live, it could hinder our ability to have a vibrant economy.”

Rental housing has also emerged as a priority for the co-op because fewer new housing developments are being built.

READ MORE: Editorial: Housing and employees wanted

“It’s not just about the affordability of rental stock, but also it’s appropriateness,” said Dewtie. “The number of people in one house and the quality of the space. We want to look at ensuring that people have access to safe and healthy housing options.”

Last week, the co-op made a presentation to apply for seed money. This money would be leveraged to make Golden a more competitive option for larger grants from B.C. housing and the federal government, so that the co-op can begin to work towards implementing housing options. The results of the presentation will revealed in April.

When it comes time to building affordable housing, Dewtie said it’s important to make sure that it’s spread out diversely across the town, to ensure it’s not stigmatized and help foster a healthy social fabric in the community.

“I’m proud of the community for recognizing they want these diverse locations, which is empowering to those in the housing,” said Dewtie.

“It’s genuine Golden style that people really care, not just the people feeling the housing crunch. To see people so on board with this, it fills me with optimism and excitement.”

For those who missed the open house, the co-op has its data posted outside of the Patlar building where its office is located for the public to continue to engage with.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

Golden Star