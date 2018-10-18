Golden anniversary for G.P. Vanier Thursday

It was a day of celebration for students, educators and administrators past and present of G.P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay Thursday, as the school hosted its 50th anniversary celebration.

G.P. Vanier hosted a ribbon cutting on its front steps with current and past staff and dignitaries Thursday as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Photo by Erin Haluschak

It was a day of celebration for students, educators and administrators past and present of G.P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay Thursday, as the school hosted its 50th anniversary celebration.

In addition to a recognition assembly in the gym, the school hosted a ribbon cutting on its front steps with current and past staff to highlight the competition of two-year-long renovations to the campus.