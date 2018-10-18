G.P. Vanier hosted a ribbon cutting on its front steps with current and past staff and dignitaries Thursday as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Golden anniversary for G.P. Vanier Thursday

It was a day of celebration for students, educators and administrators past and present of G.P. Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay Thursday, as the school hosted its 50th anniversary celebration.

In addition to a recognition assembly in the gym, the school hosted a ribbon cutting on its front steps with current and past staff to highlight the competition of two-year-long renovations to the campus.

