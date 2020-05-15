Golden and District Community Foundation announces first Neigbourhood Small Grant recipient

The Golden and District Community Foundation has announced the first recipient of their neighbourhood small grants program.

The Golden & District Community Foundation will now be providing small grants directly to individuals in the community of up to $500 for community projects. (Photo submitted)

The grant will be going to Bob Finnie, a well-known community volunteer, who has long wanted to build a network between those who have gardens but aren’t using them and those who want to garden.

The Golden Garden Share will also supply basic tools, supplies and local wisdom to help get new gardeners going.

Finnie will receive a Neighbourhood Small Grant of $500 to help publicize this opportunity and to purchase basic tools and supplies for people who want to garden but don’t have access to tools.

A Neighbourhood Small Grant is a grant of $50 to $500 given to an individual to bring a community building project to life.

The small grants program is supported by the Vancouver Foundation, which has a similar program for urban centres. The small grants program was announced in early February of 2020. The idea behind it is to allow community members, such as Finnie, to undertake projects that seek to make their neighbourhoods better places to live.

COVID-19 has changed everything, including the way many people are thinking about food.

Communities around the world are seeing a renewed interest in home/backyard gardening. Bringing gardens and gardeners together right now is the perfect ‘shovel ready’ project for spring.

Many people are using their time during social isolation and distancing to grow their own food and learn how to garden.

Finnie said his gardening friends will be providing mentorship to those new to gardening as well as helping to match gardeners with gardens as a part of his network.

GDCF and Finnie believe that the best publicity for this project just might be those who are out gardening in the community. Share your garden, or sign up to garden and get growing (and eating).

