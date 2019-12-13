Gold Wing Road Riders Association making a return to 100 Mile

'The feedback from last year was very positive'

The North West Coast District of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association created quite the attraction at Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House on Saturday, July 27. The public gathered to watch the drill team perform some technical manoeuvres in the parking lot. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

On Dec. 10, the 100 Mile House District council approved permits to be given to the Gold Wing Road Riders Association North West Coast district to have a second rally in town, come summer.

According to Coun. Dave Mingo, the rally will be similar to the one this past summer.

Last year, more than 100 motorcyclists made their way to 100 Mile House – bringing roughly $50,000 in direct spending after all was said and done.

During an earlier interview with the district director for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s North West Coast District, Kevin Bramhoff, he mentioned the riders having felt they did not spend enough time in the South Cariboo, which made 100 Mile a consideration for the next rally to follow.

Read more: Gold Wing Road Riders Association rallies in 100 Mile House

“The association is hoping to have more riders come out in the upcoming year,” said Mingo. “The feedback from last year was very positive.”

Residents can expect all of the same events to return – the drill dream, light parade and rides throughout the South Cariboo.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.