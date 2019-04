Rightful owner can call in to claim

On March 28, a women’s gold ring was turned in to the Oceanside RCMP.

The ring had been found in the female washroom at the Parksville Community Park and police say they would very much like to return the ring to the rightful owner.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said if you have lost a ring, please call 250-248-6111, quote file number 2019-2815 and provide the description.

— NEWS Staff

