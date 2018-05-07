Gold at ‘Olympics of Beer’ for Abbotsford brewery

Ravens Brewing claims gold at the 2018 World Beer Cup for its Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose

Abbotsford’s Ravens Brewing has won gold at the “Olympics of Beer.”

Ravens claimed a gold at the 2018 World Beer Cup for its Corvus Lingonberry Line Gose. The award was in the category for Leipzig-style or contemporary goses. A gose is a “salty, wheat beer.”

Ravens’ uses tart red lingonberries an lime to compliment the beer’s acidity, while a touch of Pink Himalayan salt provides a sparkle.

Paul Sweeting, Ravens’ owner, says the Corvus immediately became a favourite in the brewery’s tasting room after launching last summer, and the beer won third place at the 2017 Beer awards.

“Earning gold in the World Beer Cup is an amazing recognition of the exceptional quality of beers made by our head brewer Dan Marriette and our hard-working staff,” Sweeting said in a press release.

The World Beer Cup is held every second year. Considered the “Olympics of Beer,” the competition recognizes brews in 101 different categories.

The awards were announced last Thursday at Music City Centre in Nashville, Tenn.

Ravens is located on Townline Road, just south of Highway 1.

Several other B.C. breweries won medals, including Riot Brewing and Powell Street Craft Brewery, which also won golds. Four Winds Brewing, 33 Acres Breweing, Coal Harbour Brewing and Steamworks won silvers, while Riot Brewing and Whistler Brewing claimed bronze medals.