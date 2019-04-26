Going to the new Penticton hospital tower? Here are the access points

The David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital opens on April 29 and there is new access points to the tower.

Once the new tower is open, patients arriving at PRH should check in at the new patient registration desk located in the lobby of the tower. Access to the emergency department at PRH will remain off Carmi Avenue, as the emergency department is not moving into the tower.

The David E. Kampe Tower can be accessed in a number of ways: The front entrance off of Government Street will serve as the main entrance to PRH. There are links to the tower from Level 1 and 2 of the new parkade and there is a link from Level 1 of the south pavilion of PRH into the new tower.

The main entrance of the new tower as well as the parkade will open for visiting hours April 28 at 2 p.m., after patients have been relocated from PRH.

The entrance to the tower will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After hours, access into the tower through the parkade will be limited to the Level 1 link.

Renovations to the Emergency Department at PRH are part of Phase 2 of the tower project that will commence this summer and complete in 2021.

